Sharing Stories of Infertility through the Power of Photography

Alaina Bos joins me to discuss her passion for photography and a special project she created to share the struggles women have with infertility. She opens up about her own personal journey and started this project in hopes to start a conversation and diminish the stigma surrounding the topic. She partnered with the KJL LIFE Foundation (www.lifefindsaway.org), donating 10% of all profits to support their cause. We also discuss her services, photography tips and her love of empowering other women. Learn more about Alaina and her work at www.alainabos.com.

