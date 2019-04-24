× Roe Conn Full Show(4/24/19): AB Stoddard tries to explain Mayor Pete’s popularity, the Top Five@5 feats. secret recordings of Michael Cohen, and more…

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the murder of 5-year-old AJ Freund, Real Clear Politics associate editor AB Stoddard explains why Pete Buttigieg is appealing to Democrats, former Chairman of the ILGOP Pat Brady looks at JB Pritzker’s first 100 days in office & the federal investigation into Pritzker’s property tax appeals on his Gold Coast mansion, Executive Directo of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Phil Cline talks about the organization’s work to support the CPD, the Top Five@5 features secretly recorded conversations between attorney Michael Cohen & actor Tom Arnold, and the gang debates if Game of Thrones is the best TV show of all time.

