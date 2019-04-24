× Nick Digilio | Matt Storc from Windy City Horrorama

Matt Storc is a Chicago based writer-director whose film, Take Back The Knife, received a nationwide distribution in 2016. Matt is also a staff writer and the Chicago Events Coordinator for horrorsociety.com, the #1 website for independent horror news and reviews. Matt hosts twice a month movie nights in the city that spotlight independent and forgotten horror films.

Be Sure to Check Windy City Horrorama this weekend April 26th through 28th at Davis Theater at 4614 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Tickets are available at windycityhorrorama.com

Prices: Individual Tickets – $12

Friday Pass – $30

Saturday Pass – $45

Sunday Pass – $35

Festival Pass – $100