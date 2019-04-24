IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KMART - Jillian Michaels, celebrity fitness icon, teamed up with Kmart, the top corporate fundraiser for the March of Dimes, to celebrate and support the March for Babies walk on Sat., April 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. Michaels led nearly 20,000 supporters in the walk to drive awareness for the campaign. America is encouraged to donate to the March of Dimes by visiting any local Kmart or via online link at Kmart.com/MarchOfDimes now through June 20, 2015. One hundred percent of the funds raised benefit the March of Dimes. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Kmart/AP Images)
March for Babies helps our little ones
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KMART - Jillian Michaels, celebrity fitness icon, teamed up with Kmart, the top corporate fundraiser for the March of Dimes, to celebrate and support the March for Babies walk on Sat., April 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. Michaels led nearly 20,000 supporters in the walk to drive awareness for the campaign. America is encouraged to donate to the March of Dimes by visiting any local Kmart or via online link at Kmart.com/MarchOfDimes now through June 20, 2015. One hundred percent of the funds raised benefit the March of Dimes. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Kmart/AP Images)
March of Dimes President Stacey D. Stewart joins Steve to discuss the upcoming March for Babies event happening here in Chicago. The event combats the fact that over 380,000 babies are born prematurely in the U.S. each year. March for Babies works to change that.