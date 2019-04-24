Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-24-19

Posted 5:33 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, April 24, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund being found dead and his parents being charged with murder, a report saying Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is under federal investigation for a tax break on his mansion, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov rushing to help an overdose victim while working on a drug epidemic story, the Cubs beating the Dodgers and the White Sox losing to the Baltimore Orioles.

