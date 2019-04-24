× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-24-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund being found dead and his parents being charged with murder, a report saying Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is under federal investigation for a tax break on his mansion, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov rushing to help an overdose victim while working on a drug epidemic story, the Cubs beating the Dodgers and the White Sox losing to the Baltimore Orioles.