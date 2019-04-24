Chicago White Sox pitcher Ervin Santana, left, walks to the dugout during a pitching change in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Highlights: Orioles 4 – White Sox 3 – 4/24/19
Chicago White Sox pitcher Ervin Santana, left, walks to the dugout during a pitching change in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles – April 24, 2019