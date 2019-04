× Dane Neal: Spring break at Epcot

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, Dane Neal! They talk about all the up and downs of Dane’s family road trip. Dane also tells us what’s going on at Epcot’s International Flower & Garden Festival and how to properly dine around Epcot’s World Showcase.

