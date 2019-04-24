× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.24.19: Where Is A.J.?

Steve Bertrand gives Bill and Wendy an update on the disappearance of 5-year-old Andrew ‘AJ’ Freund of Crystal Lake. “Behind the Laughter: A Comedian’s Tale of Tragedy and Hope” co-author Mark Caro talks to Bill and Wendy about his experience working with comedian Anthony Griffin and his wife Travis-Griffin, and gives insight into the difficulties the Griffin’s endured after the tragic death of their two-year-old daughter. Dane Neal has got tips for visiting Epcot during spring break. Writer and director Jennifer Fox talks about her film ‘The Tale’.

