× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.24.19: The “kissing bug”

Today on the bonus hour, the CDC confirmed the “kissing bug” — which bites people around their mouths and can pass along the fatal disease Chagas —was found in Delaware. Gross! Bill and Wendy get an update from WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon on the disappearance of 5-year-old Andrew ‘AJ’ Freund of Crystal Lake. And, an airline company wants to discreetly weigh passengers before flights to help airlines use less fuel. Interesting. Bill and Wendy shares some breaking news about R. Kelly.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.