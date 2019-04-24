× Behind the Laughter: A Comedian’s Tale of Tragedy and Hope

The new book “Behind the Laughter: A Comedian’s Tale of Tragedy and Hope” tells the story of comedian Anthony Griffith and his wife, Brigitte, and how they learned to endure the most painful of times of their life: the death of their two-year-old daughter, Brittany Nicole. “Behind the Laughter” explores the bonds of not only parent and child but also husband and wife. Co-Author Mark Caro discuss the book with Bill and Wendy.

