ACLU Staff Attorney Clare Stewart on its Department of Children and Family Services and need for state’s help

The body of five-year-old A.J. Freund was found buried, wrapped in plastic today, less than a week after his parents reported him missing. American Civil Liberties Union Staff Attorney Clare Stewart joins John Williams to explain the lawsuit the ACLU filed against the Department of Children and Family Services as a push for commitment from its leadership and resources from the state’s leadership.