This combination April 24, 2019 booking photos provided by the Crystal Lake, Ill., Police Department shows JoAnn Cunningham and her husband, Andrew Freund Sr. On Wednesday, authorities dug up the body of a 5-year-old boy, believed to be Andrew "AJ" Freund, who was reported missing the previous week and charged his parents with murder and other counts. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
ACLU Staff Attorney Clare Stewart on its Department of Children and Family Services and need for state’s help
The body of five-year-old A.J. Freund was found buried, wrapped in plastic today, less than a week after his parents reported him missing. American Civil Liberties Union Staff Attorney Clare Stewart joins John Williams to explain the lawsuit the ACLU filed against the Department of Children and Family Services as a push for commitment from its leadership and resources from the state’s leadership.