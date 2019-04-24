ACLU Staff Attorney Clare Stewart on its Department of Children and Family Services and need for state’s help

Posted 4:59 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, April 24, 2019

This combination April 24, 2019 booking photos provided by the Crystal Lake, Ill., Police Department shows JoAnn Cunningham and her husband, Andrew Freund Sr. On Wednesday, authorities dug up the body of a 5-year-old boy, believed to be Andrew "AJ" Freund, who was reported missing the previous week and charged his parents with murder and other counts. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

The body of five-year-old A.J. Freund was found buried, wrapped in plastic today, less than a week after his parents reported him missing. American Civil Liberties Union Staff Attorney Clare Stewart joins John Williams to explain the lawsuit the ACLU filed against the Department of Children and Family Services as a push for commitment from its leadership and resources from the state’s leadership.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.