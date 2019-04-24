× A.B. Stoddard on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential chances: “If he goes the distance, I wonder if Obama is going to stay silent.”

A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at Real Clear Politics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest news from Capitol Hill. She also discusses the growing field of Democratic candidates for President in 2020, and who has the best chance of winning the nomination.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3633755/3633755_2019-04-24-230455.64kmono.mp3

