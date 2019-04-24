A.B. Stoddard on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential chances: “If he goes the distance, I wonder if Obama is going to stay silent.”

Posted 6:59 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, April 24, 2019

Former vice president Joe Biden talks with officials after speaking at a rally in support of striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at Real Clear Politics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest news from Capitol Hill. She also discusses the growing field of Democratic candidates for President in 2020, and who has the best chance of winning the nomination.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.