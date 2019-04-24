× 12 Pack a Punch Against Parkinson’s with Proper Nutrition Intervention! 04.24.19

Roberta and Kristin Gustashaw, RDN and Specialist in Geriatric Nutrition at Rush University Medical Center, discuss early symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease often overlooked as ‘normal aging’ and key nutrition Interventions. People living with Parkinson’s Disease can enrich their lives through the foods they choose with the support of a Registered Dietitian Nutrionist (RDN)!

Listen to the podcast here: