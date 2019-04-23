× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/23/19: Stanley’s Produce Market Closes, Sports Betting in IL, & Failing More

Twitter is one of the big one social media players in the space but it has had a difficult time on Wall Street in the past but Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand why they are leading the day along with other market news. Ryan Ori reported on the sad news for Chicagoans that a Chicago retail institution (Stanley’s Produce Market) closing over the weekend, Rep. Mike Zalewski is racing to find the right way to implement gaming regulations in Illinois, and Kelly Leonard is encouraging us to fail more after talking with his latest guest on Getting To Yes And…