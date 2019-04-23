× WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow: What we know about the search for Andrew “AJ” Freund

The search continues for Andrew “AJ” Freund, a five-year-old boy who went missing last week in northwest suburban Crystal Lake. The parents of Freund told police they last saw their son Wednesday night when he went to bed. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joined the Bill and Wendy show to give us an update on the investigation.

