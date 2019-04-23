This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow: What we know about the search for Andrew “AJ” Freund
The search continues for Andrew “AJ” Freund, a five-year-old boy who went missing last week in northwest suburban Crystal Lake. The parents of Freund told police they last saw their son Wednesday night when he went to bed. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joined the Bill and Wendy show to give us an update on the investigation.
