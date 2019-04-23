× The Top Five@5 (04/23/19): CPD wants Kim Foxx removed from a criminal case, Sen. Bernie Sanders wants felons to vote, Bob Saget isn’t ready to discuss the college admissions scandal, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019:

A group of Chicago Police Officers took Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to court to remove her from a criminal case involving local activist Jedidiah Brown. Senator Bernie Sanders during a CNN town hall debate, says he supports allowing people who are currently behind bars the right to vote. Bob Saget says he’s still not ready to discuss the college admissions scandal that involves his “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin. The world premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” was in Los Angeles, and the stars of the film have no idea how the movie will end, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3633432/3633432_2019-04-24-001032.64kmono.mp3

