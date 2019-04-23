× The Patti Vasquez Show | 04.23.19 Northwestern Medicine wants your prescriptions, Iron Chef Judge Mario Rizzotti, Music Monday with Jimmy Webb and more

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

We kick start the show talking with Northwestern Medicine Surgeon Dr. Stulberg about the importance of getting rid of your spare medication. Did you know, non-medical use of prescription medication is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S? According to Dr. Stulberg the best thing to do with your extra medication is to get rid of it — the right way. Join Dr. Stulberg and many more during the National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 27 from 10am-2pm as they bring their old prescription medicine to be properly disposed. Find the nearest location to you here.

Looking for the perfect meal to make for Mother’s Day? Iron Chef Judge Mario Rizzotti joins us in the studio to discuss the delicious meals he’ll have ready as the holidays continue. Go check out all Mario has to offer on his website MarioRizzotti.com. Don’t forget to use the code WGN20 for a 20% discount!

It’s Music Monday! Local band Element joins us for a live performance in our Allstate Skyline Studios as they prepare for their upcoming show at the Cubby Bear alongside a line-up of other artists this Saturday, April 27. Keep up with Element on Instagram @theband_element.

Speaking of music, we talk to legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb as he prepares for his performance in Chicago at the WoodStock Opera House this Saturday, April 27 at 8PM as a part of his tour with his newest CD, “Still Within the Sound of My Voice.” You can get your tickets here! Be sure to listen on the full interview here!

Master Puzzle Inventor David Hoyt joins the conversation as he tells us more about his company and how he became a game inventor. Help David help schools here as he partners up with Chicago Public Schools’ programming to provide 90 minute giant games here through the DLH Education Foundation!

