× The Opening Bell 4/23/19: How Are Retail Expectations Holding Up in 2019 So Far?

We are a third of the way through 2019 and many people had high expectations, but how are we holding up so far? Steve Grzanich caught up with Kelly Stickel (CEO of Remodista) to review the 2019 Retail Look Book to see what is on trend, how we can better the retail industry in the year ahead, and also previewing their “Community Day” event on June 24th. Grant Easterbrook (Co-founder of DreamForward) and Ben Olson (Founding Partner of Faircourt Partners) then joined Steve to share the roll out the commonplace of artificial intelligence when managing base level questions for users.