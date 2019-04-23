× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.23.19: AJ Freund, “Recycling is Garbage,” Peoria treasure hunter passes away

John Williams lets you listen back to five seconds of the newly released 9-1-1 call from the father of missing 5-year-old AJ Freund. Listeners weigh in with their judgments of the call. Then, John offers tickets to his upcoming appearance with Thomas Jefferson at the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre. Stay tuned for more of giveaways to their May 18 performance. Reflecting on Earth Day and his recent conversation with Mary Allen of Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County, John invites naysayer John Tierney. Tierney wrote a New York Times piece on why “Recycling is Garbage.” Listeners weigh in on that, too. Finally, “Greg & Dan” Co-Host Greg Batton shares his perspective from the time his radio station contributed to the ransom of Scott Heimdal, a treasure hunter who passed away over the weekend.