The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.23.19: AJ Freund, “Recycling is Garbage,” Peoria treasure hunter passes away

Posted 3:50 PM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, April 23, 2019

King John Williams sports his CrownCam around the office.

John Williams lets you listen back to five seconds of the newly released 9-1-1 call from the father of missing 5-year-old AJ Freund. Listeners weigh in with their judgments of the call. Then, John offers tickets to his upcoming appearance with Thomas Jefferson at the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre. Stay tuned for more of giveaways to their May 18 performance. Reflecting on Earth Day and his recent conversation with Mary Allen of Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County, John invites naysayer John Tierney. Tierney wrote a New York Times piece on why “Recycling is Garbage.” Listeners weigh in on that, too.  Finally, “Greg & Dan” Co-Host Greg Batton shares his perspective from the time his radio station contributed to the ransom of Scott Heimdal, a treasure hunter who passed away over the weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.