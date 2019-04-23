The John Williams NewsClick: Do you want Robbie Gould back?

Posted 4:52 PM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50PM, April 23, 2019

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) celebrates with Bradley Pinion after kicking a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.