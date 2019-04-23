× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/23/19): When the world of fantasy collides with politics & life, Kasso answers the call

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(04/23/19): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to talk about how the media is dealing with the end of the Mueller investigation(without any charges against Donald Trump) and what happens now that the fantasy world where President Trump is a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been scattered to the wind. Also on the docket, Chicago Tribune’s Jason Meisner has an update on the federal investigation into Ald. Ed Burke and the fallout at Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office in the wake of the Jussie Smollett debacle. Plus, resident Game of Thrones Maester and Chicago Tribune reporter Will Lee prepares for the “Battle of Winterfell” with theories about who will fulfill “The Prince That Was Promised” prophecy.

