Summer gas prices are forecast to be higher, but how high will they go?
The PRICE Futures Group’s Senior Market Analyst & author of The Energy Report, Phil Flynn joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper(in for Anna Davlantes) to break down why gas prices have seen a sharp spike and look at how global politics are impacting the price of summer gas.
