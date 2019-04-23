Summer gas prices are forecast to be higher, but how high will they go?

Posted 7:13 PM, April 23, 2019

FILE - In this file photo taken Friday March 7, 2014, Eric Henry gases up his car in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The PRICE Futures Group’s Senior Market Analyst & author of The Energy Report, Phil Flynn joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper(in for Anna Davlantes) to break down why gas prices have seen a sharp spike and look at how global politics are impacting the price of summer gas.

