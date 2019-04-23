× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.23.19: The Great Water/Blanket Experiment

Steve puts his knowledge of science to the test with the great water/blanket experiment of 2019. Dean Richards jumps on for another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” and speaks on his new found fanbase because of his coverage of the boy-band BTS. Ian K. Smith shares his insight into a correct diet by staying “Lean and Clean”. And comedian Sebastian Maniscalco joins Steve and the crew to talk about his incredible rise to fame over the last couple years as well as his deep Chicago roots.