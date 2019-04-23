× Roe Conn Full Show(4/23/19): Roeper Reviews Avengers: Endgame, two CPD officers talk about delivering an Easter baby in the back of an SUV, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the family history of the missing Crystal Lake 5-year-old, Chicago Police officers Sean Hamil & Lawrence Nickerson talk about the baby they helped deliver on Easter, the legal team representing Ola & Bola Osundairo [Gloria Schmidt(The Gloria Law Group), Gregory E. Kulis(Gregory E. Kulis & Associates), & James D. Tunick(The Law Offices of James D. Tunick)] explain why the brothers are suing Jussie Smollett’s legal team for defamation, director Pamela Enzweiler Pulice & Joe Farina (actor Dennis Farina’s son) promote their new documentary on the career/life of legendary DJ Dick Biondi The Dick Biondi Show, the Top Five@5 features Bob Saget reacting to Lori Loughlin’s legal troubles, and Richard Roeper reviews Avengers: Endgame.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3633443/3633443_2019-04-24-012043.64kmono.mp3

