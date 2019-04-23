Roe Conn Full Show (4/22/19): Rock legend Todd Rundgren, a summer forecast on gas prices, and more…

Posted 7:19 PM, April 23, 2019, by , and , Updated at 05:52PM, April 22, 2019

Singer/songwriter/producer Todd Rundgren with Roe Conn & Richard Roeper.

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 22nd, 2019:
With Anna taking the day off -Richard Roeper fills in for the day, Rock-&-Roll legend Todd Rundgren stops by the studio to talk about his incredible career & his Individualist World Tour, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the disappearance of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund, the PRICE Futures Group’s Senior Market Analyst & author of The Energy Report Phil Flynn forecast $3.00/gal gas prices this summer, the crew discusses the bizzare tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll, the Top Five@5 features some more fun from Very Cavallari, and FOX32’s Lou Canellis previews the Chicago Bears’ position in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.