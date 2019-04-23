× Roe Conn Full Show (4/22/19): Rock legend Todd Rundgren, a summer forecast on gas prices, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 22nd, 2019:

With Anna taking the day off -Richard Roeper fills in for the day, Rock-&-Roll legend Todd Rundgren stops by the studio to talk about his incredible career & his Individualist World Tour, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the disappearance of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund, the PRICE Futures Group’s Senior Market Analyst & author of The Energy Report Phil Flynn forecast $3.00/gal gas prices this summer, the crew discusses the bizzare tradition of the White House Easter Egg Roll, the Top Five@5 features some more fun from Very Cavallari, and FOX32’s Lou Canellis previews the Chicago Bears’ position in the 2019 NFL Draft.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3633073/roe_conn_full_show_042219_2019-04-23-004713.64kmono.mp3

