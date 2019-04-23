× Rise Against | Strap Up Their Acoustic Guitars To Headline Chicago Theater With ‘The Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1’

Tim McIlrath of legendary Chicago rock group Rise Against calls up Michael Heidemann (Sound Sessions) to chat about their upcoming show at The Chicago Theater. Growing their sound from the heart-pulsing, rabble-rousing rock anthems we all know and love – Rise Against are hitting the road with their acoustic guitars strapped across their back as they deliver The Ghost Note Symphonies, Vol. 1 to Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

Tim speaks about the importance and surprise of getting to play a historic venue like the Chicago theater as well as the connection these songs share with his audience. We also dive into stories of the road and a touching memento an American solider gave Tim after a show. Catch Rise Against live as they kick off their tour here in Chicago on April 28th.

