“Recycling is Garbage” New York Times Columnist John Tierney joins John Williams to explain again why he still believes recycling isn’t the answer to environmental damage. That’s after John invited a representative of the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County to instruct him on the dos and don’ts of recycling last week.