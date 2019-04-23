× Northwestern Medicine Surgeon Dr. Stulberg talks National Take Back Day

Northwestern Medicine Surgeon Dr. Stulberg discusses about the importance of getting rid of your spare medication. Did you know, non-medical use of prescription medication is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S? According to Dr. Stulberg the best thing to do with your extra medication is to get rid of it — the right way. Join Dr. Stulberg and many more during the National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 27 from 10am-2pm as they bring their old prescription medicine to be properly disposed. Find the nearest location to you here.