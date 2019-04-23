× MVPP: The Good Athlete Project impacts students by helping to develop character and social emotional learning

Our MVPP does a lot of good for students and athletes. Through his non-profit The Good Athlete Project, Jim Davis, is empowering future leaders through athletics. The Good Athlete Project impacts students by helping to develop character and social emotional learning by capitalizing on their desire to become good athletes and thus making them good people. For more information you can visit their website HERE.