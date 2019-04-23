MVPP: The Good Athlete Project impacts students by helping to develop character and social emotional learning

Posted 10:50 AM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, April 23, 2019

Jim Davis "The Good Athlete Project" with Bennett Wakenight and Mary Boyle

Our MVPP does a lot of good for students and athletes.  Through his non-profit The Good Athlete Project, Jim Davis, is empowering future leaders through athletics.  The Good Athlete Project impacts students by helping to develop character and social emotional learning by capitalizing on their desire to become good athletes and thus making them good people. For more information you can visit their website HERE.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.