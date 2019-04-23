× Mueller report breakdown, Kim Foxx saga, author of new John Roberts bio and more

Harvard Law School professor and former prosecutor Alex Whiting joins the show to break down the Mueller Report from a legal perspective.

IIT-Kent Law School professor Richard Kling discusses the fallout Kim Foxx is facing from the Jussie Smollett case.

CNN legal analyst and author Joan Biskupic discusses her latest book, The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts.

In the Legal Grab Bag, WGN Radio producer CaSera Heining joins Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news involving a private militia arrest, Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, learning the law through Game of Thrones, Kim Kardashian West becoming a lawyer and more.