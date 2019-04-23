× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-23-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the brothers accused of carrying out the Jussie Smollett attack suing the actor’s legal team for defamation, Kim Foxx’s office agreeing to a special prosecutor in the case of a man accused of fighting with police, Stanley’s produce market abruptly closing their doors, Robbie Gould possibly coming back to the Bears and the North Coast Festival announcing their headliners.