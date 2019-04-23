Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-23-19

April 23, 2019

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the brothers accused of carrying out the Jussie Smollett attack suing the actor’s legal team for defamation, Kim Foxx’s office agreeing to a special prosecutor in the case of a man accused of fighting with police, Stanley’s produce market abruptly closing their doors, Robbie Gould possibly coming back to the Bears and the North Coast Festival announcing their headliners.

