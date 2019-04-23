× John “JJ” Thornhill: Finding the synergy of music & movement through fitness

I discovered John “JJ” Thornhill through Aaptiv, an audio-based fitness app. As I took John’s classes, followed him on social media, and started interacting with him, I realized that John was more than just a super fun and motivating trainer. We had a lot of things in common..mainly, a love for art (and MANY arts at that.) Not only is John a killer trainer, but he is also a talented musician…the music in this episode is his!

Listen as I chat with John Thornhill about his life, fitness, music, and how it all works together.

John’s Website here.

Rachel’s Website here.