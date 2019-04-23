Jimmy Webb comes to Chicago

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb poses in the press room the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Speaking of music, we talk to legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb as he prepares for his performance in Chicago at the WoodStock Opera House this Saturday, April 27 at 8PM as a part of his tour with his newest CD, “Still Within the Sound of My Voice.” You can get your tickets here!

