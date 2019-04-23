× Hoge and Jahns: 2019 Mock Draft Roundtable

Robbie Gould is in the news again, and before the guys get to the 5th Annual Hoge and Jahns Mock Draft Roundtable, they react to the news that Gould has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Adam Hoge, Adam Jahns (who has some news of his own to share), and The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain discuss whether the Bears should be interested in acquiring Gould, and what they would be willing to part with in order to get a deal done. After that, Hoge, Jahns, Kevin and producer Joe Romano run through each of the 32 picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. They also take some guesses as to what the Bears will do with their first pick, which will take place in the third round unless they trade up.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!