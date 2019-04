× Greg Batton of WMBD Radio Show “Greg & Dan” on the ransom that once saved a Peoria treasure hunter

Greg Batton co-hosts WMBD morning show, “Greg & Dan” in Peoria. He joins John Williams to talk about his perception of the fundraisers to save an area treasure hunter being held by Marxist militants in Colombia in 1990. That treasure hunter is Scott Heimdal, who passed away last weekend at 56.