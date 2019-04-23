× Composer Elliot Callighan talks “Unlock Audio” and sound design for media

Elliot Callighan, composer and sound designer for media and adjunct professor at DePaul University, joins Cody to discuss his new project, Unlock Audio. It’s a tool for re-framing game audio to make it developer-centric from both a creative and business perspective. They also talk game design education, sound design, and — of course — what video games they’ve been playing lately!

Elliot is a classically trained violinist and pianist, metal guitarist and electronic music enthusiast with degrees in Music Composition and Sound Design for Cinema. Currently, Elliot is an independent Composer and Sound Designer, a Soundpost Co-Chair for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Overture Council as well as Adjunct Faculty in the Film & Game programs at DePaul University. His work has been featured in campaigns for United Airlines, The Chicago Advertising Federation, GMC, The Godrej Group, Chevrolet Motors, The Goodman Theatre as well as many independent films and games. In addition, he is an Officer and Platoon Leader in the Illinois Army National Guard.



