Chicago Treasure is a children's book that celebrates inclusion through illustration

Rich Green, illustrator of Chicago Treasure, along with Larry Broutman and John Rabias put together an incredible collection of pictures of children of different abilities and races in one book. He shares the background and inspiration behind the stories and how they had planned to do maybe 16 pictures and how it quickly turned into over 100 fairytale stories. You can get more information or buy the book HERE. All proceeds from the book will benefit The Chicago Lighthouse.