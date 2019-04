× Chat Bots Are Beginning to Simplify Corporate 401k Plans

The last time Steve Grzanich talked with Grant Easterbrook (Co-founder of DreamForward) was back in January when he heard about how he is helping to simplify the way consumers understand their 401k plans. Grant shared the progress by partnering with Ben Olson (Founding Partner of Faircourt Partners) and rolling out chat bots that will help sort through basic questions surrounding retirement planning.