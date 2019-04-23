TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 22: Patrick Kane #88 of Team USA hops the boards to start a new shift against Team Czech Republic during the World Cup of Hockey tournament at the Air Canada Centre on September 22, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: First Round Upsets and Captain Patrick Kane
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 22: Patrick Kane #88 of Team USA hops the boards to start a new shift against Team Czech Republic during the World Cup of Hockey tournament at the Air Canada Centre on September 22, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
On this latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden and Scott King tackle the crazy first round of the NHL playoffs; discuss Captain Kane going back to the World Championships; the Hawks’ jump to the number 3 overall draft pick; and hear from Henri Jokiharju, plus Brian Campbell on Adam Boqvist’s development.