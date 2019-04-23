Blackhawks Crazy: First Round Upsets and Captain Patrick Kane

Posted 4:57 PM, April 23, 2019, by

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 22: Patrick Kane #88 of Team USA hops the boards to start a new shift against Team Czech Republic during the World Cup of Hockey tournament at the Air Canada Centre on September 22, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

On this latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden and Scott King tackle the crazy first round of the NHL playoffs; discuss Captain Kane going back to the World Championships; the Hawks’ jump to the number 3 overall draft pick; and hear from Henri Jokiharju, plus Brian Campbell on Adam Boqvist’s development.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.