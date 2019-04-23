× Blackhawks Crazy: First Round Upsets and Captain Patrick Kane

On this latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden and Scott King tackle the crazy first round of the NHL playoffs; discuss Captain Kane going back to the World Championships; the Hawks’ jump to the number 3 overall draft pick; and hear from Henri Jokiharju, plus Brian Campbell on Adam Boqvist’s development.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!