× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.23.19: It should be “Take all Kids to Work Day”

Bill and Wendy dive right into the show with Steve Bertrand and Mary Van De Velde. They talk about the history behind Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, ‘Jeopardy’ winner James Holzhauer, book recommendations for World Book Day, and much more. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow gives an update on the missing 5-year-old boy Andrew “AJ” Freund in Crystal Lake. Ashley Esqueda is back for Tech Tuesday. Plus, John Williams talks about his show with Thomas Jefferson “AMERICA: Thomas Jefferson’s Ticked!”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.