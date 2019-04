× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.23.19: Goofus and Gallant

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy try to figure out why perfume is called ‘eau de toilette’ in French? Doesn’t it mean toilet water? Who would want to wear that? They also talk about the Guinness Book of World Records, ‘Goofus and Gallant’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.