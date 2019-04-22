× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/22/19: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Improving West Side Life Spans, Taking Sick Days

Smart phones are drivers for the consumer tech market, but since the products are always in the spotlight, when something goes wrong we all find out about it quickly. Steve Bertrand kicked off the week with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis to cover the latest tech stories including the news of the struggles with the new Samsung Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, Dr. Marlon Haywood and Anthony Havens are partnering with Rush Medical Center to lengthen the life span of those who live on the West side of the city, and Ilyce Glink is telling us to take sick days when we need a sick day.