Sri Lankans living near St. Anthony's shrine run for safety after police found explosive devices in parked vehicle, which later exploded in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. Easter Sunday bombings that ripped through Sri Lanka's churches and luxury hotels killed more than 200 people. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)
What we know so far about the Sri Lanka bombing attacks
Today the world is in mourning after a series of bombs tore through Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing almost 300 people in churches and popular tourist hotels in and around the island nation’s capital of Colombo. DePaul University History Professor and Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis joined the show with the latest updates on the Sri Lanka bombings.
