What we know so far about the Sri Lanka bombing attacks

Today the world is in mourning after a series of bombs tore through Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing almost 300 people in churches and popular tourist hotels in and around the island nation’s capital of Colombo. DePaul University History Professor and Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis joined the show with the latest updates on the Sri Lanka bombings.



