WGN Radio Theatre #380: Inner Sanctum Mystery & The Abbott & Costello Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 21, 2019. First episode of the night is:“Inner Sanctum Mystery: Portrait of Death” . For our final episode of the night we have: “The Abbott & Costello Show: Costello Looking For A Job” Starring: Bud Abbott & Lou Costello; (04-28-48).

