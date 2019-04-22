× Tracy Edmonds Speaks About Her New BET Series ‘Games People Play’

Tracy Edmonds does not take her role as a ‘boss lady’ lightly as she’s been producing film, TV and music for decades.

She’s no stranger to the high-life, fabulous and famous lifestyle so it only makes sense that she jumped on-board as Executive Producer of BET’s newest, juicy and stylized drama, ‘Games People Play’ which premieres Tuesday, April 23rd 10/9c.

“This drama is going to be everyone’s newest TV addiction.” Edmonds embellishes the cast and the writers of the one-hour series that will give viewers a taste of drama, mixed with thriller and comedy.

While she feels this juicy dramas series is way overdue, she made sure to mention that her two-cents were heard in the writer’s room.

Hear what she has to say about this series and learn about how her personal life can be reflected as she talks about her relationship with Deion Sanders, being a mom and a business woman.

[Listen here]

Tune in to BET, Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10/9c!!

Don’t miss an episode, subscribe to ChiPedia Podcast on iTunes.

Follow Chipedia Podcast on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!!