Singer/songwriter/producer Todd Rundgren joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling in for Anna) in-studio to discuss his 50 years in the music industry, his influences, and how music has changed over the years. Todd Rundgren is in town for The Individualist World Tour at the Athenaeum Theatre (2936 N Southport Ave). Two shows – April 23rd and 24th – and each night will be a completely different setlist of Rundgren’s hits and deep tracks spanning his 50-year career.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3633005/3633005_2019-04-22-214905.64kmono.mp3

