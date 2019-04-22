Todd Rundgren joins The Roe Conn Show!

Posted 4:19 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, April 22, 2019

Singer/songwriter/producer Todd Rundgren with Roe Conn & Richard Roeper.

Singer/songwriter/producer Todd Rundgren joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling in for Anna) in-studio to discuss his 50 years in the music industry, his influences, and how music has changed over the years. Todd Rundgren is in town for The Individualist World Tour at the Athenaeum Theatre (2936 N Southport Ave). Two shows – April 23rd and 24th – and each night will be a completely different setlist of Rundgren’s hits and deep tracks spanning his 50-year career.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.