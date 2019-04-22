The Opening Bell 4/22/19: Athletico Physical Therapy Leading The PT Industry Boom

(via Athletico Physical Therapy)

Physical Therapy is an industry that has been significant growth in recent years and Athletico Physical Therapy is one of the major reasons because of that. Mark Kaufman (Founder and CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy) joined Steve Grzanich to share the method behind expanding to more than 400 locations across the U.S. and what role the industry plays in the larger medical world. Jake Barnett (Financial Advisor and Institutional consultant at Graystone Consulting) reminded listeners about the big push by Americans that are focusing on sustainable investing on Earth Day 2019, where 1 in 4 dollars that are professionally managed now are invested sustainably.

 

