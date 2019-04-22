× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.22.19: Recycling, Naperville Jeopardy record breaker, Elizabeth Warren, “Ask Amy”

John Williams celebrates Earth Day by reiterating some of the recycling guidelines given to him last week by the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County. Then, attorney Ian Holzhauer joins the show to talk about his Jeopardy record-breaking and winning brother, James Holzhauer. He divulges on some of the differences he sees between himself and James. Plus, Elizabeth Warren proposed ending student loan debt and college tuition as part of her presidential campaign. Listeners weigh in on the viability of that, and so does our friend, the Chicago bankruptcy lawyer, Rae Kaplan. Finally, John reads an “Ask Amy” column, and opens the phone lines to you for your personal stories.