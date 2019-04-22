The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: The tax returns of President Trump

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Minneapolis-Saint Paul Air Reserve Station in Minneapolis, Monday, April 15, 2019. Trump is in Minnesota to tout the 2017 tax law. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the fight for President Trump’s tax returns. They also discuss the removal of a historic mural painted more than eight decades ago from Percy Julian Middle School in Oak Park.

