× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: The tax returns of President Trump

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the fight for President Trump’s tax returns. They also discuss the removal of a historic mural painted more than eight decades ago from Percy Julian Middle School in Oak Park.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.