Steve Cochran Full Show 4.22.19: Easter Monday

Happy Easter Monday!

Today on Steve Cochran show, Dr. Kevin Most gives his expertise about back pain and the latest developments in research in CBD. Our MVPP is Ramon Duron, An employee from Permaseal who goes the extra step. Steve welcomes CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles to talk about the release of the Muller Report. What are the next steps in the investigation?? WGN’s Dean Richards joins Steve to talk all of the latest entertainment news including Kanye West performance at Coachella. Broadcaster and big Dave Eanet fan Audrey Petersen joins the show in-studio to discuss her radio career and support for the Northwestern Wildcats.